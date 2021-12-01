UP govt working on plan to provide houses for only Rs 1 for state govt employees & lawyers

In Uttar Pradesh, big announcements are being made every day on the backdrop of Assembly elections. It is learned that the Uttar Pradesh government is now working on a plan to provide houses for only Rs 1 for state government employees and lawyers.

The Yogi government is working on a big plan ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government will provide subsidized housing to millions of Group C and Group D employees and lawyers. Importantly, in this scheme, only one rupee will be taken from the home buyers as the nominal value of the land. Also, buyers will not be able to sell it for 10 years, on the condition that the discount will be given.

According to sources, the draft was prepared at a high-level meeting. The proposal will be approved by the Cabinet after approval at the senior level. The benefit of this scheme will be available only after a resolution is passed by the Cabinet. At present there is no provision for subsidized housing for Group 'C' and 'D' employees.

At present, there is no provision for subsidized housing for lawyers in Group C and D in Uttar Pradesh. Group C and D workers and lawyers with low incomes have difficulty finding housing. Therefore, it has been drafted after discussing about giving them subsidized houses.

The initial discussion on what the process of giving a house will be and what it will be like has been agreed upon. Eligibility criteria will be decided later. In addition, the concerned department will be the nodal for providing houses to eligible people. The lawyers and staff justice department has been made the nodal for Group 'C' and 'D' employees.