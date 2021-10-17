UP Govt's schemes promoting self-reliance among clay artisans, giving them recognition: Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of Diwali celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the current BJP-led state government has introduced schemes to promoted the idea of self-reliance among clay artisans and give them recognition, unlike previous non-BJP governments which ruined their business.

Addressing Backward Classes Social Representative Conference of Bharatiya Janata Party here today, the UP CM said, "The Chief Minister said that in 2014, PM Modi had given the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. "But the previous governments were working on the slogan of Sabka Saath Apna Vikas. The previous governments wanted 'Sabka Saath' but carried out development for themselves. The business of clay artisans got ruined. Today, the government is giving a voice to the voices of the downtrodden and working towards taking them forward."

The Chief Minister alleged that earlier earthen pots created by the people of the 'Prajapati community', a backward community were not sold under the rule of the previous non-BJP governments here.

"After our government came to power in 2017, plastic was banned. The Matikala Board was formed to give recognition to the artisans making clay products. With this, an artisan who used to make 70 pots earlier is preparing 400 pots now. Their business was promoted through exhibitions organized by the Matikala Board. This scheme of the government promoted the idea of self-reliance in the Prajapati community and other artisans. It also improved the economy here," Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister informed that nine lakh poor families that have been given houses in urban areas of the state under the Chief Minister Awas Yojana will light up earthen lamps on Deepotsav to be held in Ayodhya which is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"Under the Prime Minister's vision and Chief Minister Awas Yojana, nine lakh poor families have been given houses in urban areas. On this Diwali, these nine lakh families will light up earthen lamps on Deepotsav to be held in Ayodhya."

"Along with this, one earthen lamp will also be lit in 42 lakh houses given by the government in urban and rural areas in the state. This time, Diwali should not be celebrated with idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh created in foreign countries, but with idols made by the artisans here."

The festival of lights, Diwali will be celebrated on November 3-4 this year.

