UP: Kashi Vishwanath Temple to remain closed on Nov 30, Dec 1 for construction activities

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to facilitate certain construction activities in the temple premises.

"Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will remain closed for public on November 30 and December 1 to facilitate certain construction activities in the temple premises. The temple remained closed between 6 am and 6 pm of November 29 also," Varanasi Commissioner Deepak Agarwal told ANI.

He further informed that the temple has been installed with marble flooring which requires several rounds of polishing.

Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had installed a rare idol of Maa Annapurna Devi at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The idol dating back to the 18th century, which was stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago, was retrieved from Canada recently.

Maa Annapurna, is considered the Goddess of food and nourishment.

( With inputs from ANI )

