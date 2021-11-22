UP man held for putting pistol into kid's mouth

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 22 A man has been arrested for putting a pistol inside a 4-year-old child's mouth and threatening him.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday after which the man, identified as Ajit Kumar, 27, was arrested on Sunday.

According to police, Ajit Kumar was allegedly having an affair with the child's mother, and the boy had seen the two in a 'compromising position'.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed that he was afraid the child would tell his father what he saw.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer of the Dilari police station, said, "The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident. He was arrested with a country-made pistol and three cartridges. He said that he was not in his senses and shot his own video while committing the crime. He shared the video on social media himself."

Ajit Kumar has been booked under sections 363 (abduction), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with section 75 of the Child Protection Act and section 25 of the Arms Act.

The boy's father is a trader and often stays outdoors for work. His wife used to live with her mother-in-law and son.

She recently moved to her maternal home in a village in the Dilari area of Moradabad where this incident took place.

The boy's father came to know about the incident after the video went viral on social media groups. He lodged a police complaint.

SHO Suresh Kumar said, "The child will be provided proper counselling so that he can deal with the trauma."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor