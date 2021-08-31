UP: Man reaches police station after wife bites, beats him

Tired of his wife's harassment, husband rushed to the Superintendent of Police to express his grievances. Save me from my wife, give me justice, otherwise I will die here, said the aggrieved husband.

My wife exploits me said the husband and later she lodges a complaint with the police. So the police catches me. I do labor work to fill my stomach.

Brijesh Kumar, a resident of Bhadaiyapura in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, went to the Superintendent of Police to lodge a complaint against his wife. Brijesh, who was leaving the office of the Superintendent of Police in a state of tears, was asked about his problem by the media representatives present there. Brijesh started crying while expressing his grief.

'My wife harasses me. So I came to meet SP. She fights every day. And lodges a complaint with the police against me. About 10 to 15 times the police arrested me and took me to the police station. Wife constantly argues and takes money from me. She also frequently quarrels with my family members, 'said the husband.

'Today my wife hit me, thrashed me, bit me. I tried to contact the police several times. They came home and tried to understand. I want justice. Otherwise I will die here. If I don't get justice, I have to die here. I feed my family. But my wife is constantly arguing. The police arrest me after her complaint.

If I don't get paid, what will my family want to eat? ', The victim's husband asked tearfully.