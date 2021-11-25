UP: Man who was found alive in hospital mortuary freezer dies during treatment

The man, who was pronounced dead by three private hospitals and then kept in a morgue for seven hours, was found alive during a police investigation. Treatment was then started on the person concerned. Due to the negligence of the private hospital and the district hospital, this person lost his life. This person's name is Shrikesh. He had met with an accident on November 18. Srikesh, who hails from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was on his way to buy milk, was seriously injured in the accident. He was taken to three private hospitals. There he was pronounced dead. Finally, Shrikesh's family took him to the district hospital.Dr Manoj, who was in the emergency ward, examined Shrikesh and declared him dead. Shrikesh's body was then placed in the morgue.

The next day, on the morning of November 19, the police reached the district hospital for a panchnama. At that time, his family noticed that Shrikesh was breathing. The family informed the doctor. The doctor examined Srikesh. As soon as he was found alive, he was treated. As Srikesh's condition was serious, he was referred to Meerut.

Shrikesh was treated for 4 days in Meerut. But he could not be saved. He died on Tuesday. Shrikesh Kumar used to work in the local municipal council. After Shrikesh's death, his family and relatives made serious allegations against the district hospital. At that time, doctors on emergency duty at the Moradabad District Hospital declared Shrikesh dead. Srikesh's life was lost due to their irresponsibility, 'alleged Kishori Lal, a relative of Srikesh.