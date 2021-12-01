UP minor abducted and raped in Delhi

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 1 A minor Dalit girl from Mathura district was allegedly kidnapped and raped repeatedly in Delhi for resisting prostitution bid.

The victim, who was later rescued by her mother, lives in a colony in the Kosikalan police circle and her mother has filed an FIR in this regard.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sirish Chandra said that two teams have been formed to nab the accused and allegation of delay in registering an FIR and other charges are being probed.

According to the FIR, the minor was beaten and forced in the prostitution in Delhi. The victim was also raped repeatedly by a youth whenever she resisted the prostitution bid.

The victim somehow managed to communicate her whereabouts to her mother, who succeeded in getting her released from the clutches of the accused.

The FIR, under various sections of the IPC, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act, was registered against three persons only after the orders of the district police chief.

It is also alleged that the girl was made to sit in a police station for five days.

According to police, while two persons had taken her to Delhi, the girl was handed over to the third afterwards.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted and her statement has been recorded, police added.

