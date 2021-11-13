'UP needs Yogya Sarkar. not Yogi Sarkar: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's swipe at UP CM

Taking a swipe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath government over distribution of laptops and tablets to youngsters, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that Uttar Pradesh needs a 'Yogya Sarkar' (Capable government) and not the 'Yogi Sarkar'.

Responding to CM Yogi Adityanath's decision to distribute free laptops and tablets to youngsters aimed at making them "smart youth", former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said, "For the past 4.5 years, the government did not distribute laptop and tablet to any youngsters. Now, when the elections are approaching, the government remembers of distributing freebies. The one that knows to operate a laptop, the internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either," adding that UP needs Yogya Sarkar, not Yogi Sarkar.

Attacking the BJP government, the former UP CM toldthat the BJP does politics on Vinash (destruction, not on Vikas (development.

He said, "The voters of UP have elected the most number of MPs and MLAs for BJP. If the BJP government has betrayed anyone the most, it is the people of UP. A leader of BJP mowed the farmers because they were protesting against the three farm laws and wanted the repeal of these laws. The BJP government is not defrauding the people of India but also crushing the democracy and constitution of India."

The Samajwadi Party leader in Kushinagar, canvassing for election. Before reaching Kushinagar, he visited Gorakhpur.

The election in Uttar Pradesh is due in March next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

