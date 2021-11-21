UP: Police confiscates Mukhtar Ansari's Rs 3 cr Lucknow property under UP Gangsters Act

The Uttar Pradesh police has confiscated Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Lucknow-based land under UP Gangsters Act and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the police, the confiscated property was registered under the name of Ansari's wife which was worth Rs 3 crore.

Ansari's gang is registered as IS (Inter-State) Gang 191 in police records.

"A case was registered against the gangster at Tarwan police station in Azamgarh district under the Gangster Act," the police said on Saturday.

Mukhtar Ansari, a former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail. Ansari, an MLA from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

Earlier on November 7, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reached Banda's Mandal Jail and interrogated Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari in an alleged money laundering case.

( With inputs from ANI )

