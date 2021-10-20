UP: Scindia felicitates PM Modi ahead of Kushinagar International Airport's inauguration

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries are also present at the event.

The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka, carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of over a hundred Buddhist Monks and dignitaries including the 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing the Holy Buddha Relics for Exposition.

The delegation also comprises of Anunayakas (deputy's heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka i.e Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramana, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe.

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment & employment opportunities in the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

