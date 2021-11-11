UP: Suspicious death of youth in police custody, police claim he hanged himself

A youth who was kept in police custody at Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh has died under suspicious circumstances. The youth is accused of fleeing with a girl and was taken into custody for questioning. But just a few hours after that, the death of a young man has caused a stir. Police have called the boy's death a suicide. However, the family has made serious allegations that it was a murder. Police are investigating the matter further and five police personnel have been suspended.

The deceased was identified as Chand Mian, a resident of Nagla Syed Ahroli in Sadar Kotwali area. He was accused by the girl's family of kidnapping a young woman from the same area. That is why the police had taken him into custody for further questioning. According to Chand Mian's father Altaf, "The police took my son into custody on Monday evening. Just 24 hours later, I learned that he had committed suicide."

According to police, "During the interrogation, Chand Mian said he wanted to go to the toilet. He did not come out after a long time. Police interrogated him and found him hanging from a toilet pipe. After the incident, SP Rohan Pramod Botre took the matter seriously and suspended five police personnel, including an inspector. Botre said the young man was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the negligence of five police personnel, so they were suspended. Footage from a CCTV camera at the police station has not been released yet. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been making serious allegations against the government over the issue. The death of the young man has come as a great shock to the family.