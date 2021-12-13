UP teen mauled to death by stray dogs

Amroha (UP), Dec 13 A 15-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs when she went out of her home in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha to throw trash.

The victim Pinki Singh was bleeding profusely while she was being taken to a hospital. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The incident took place on Saturday in Husainpur village under Saidnangali police station area, a day after the victim's sister's wedding.

Dr Narendra Singh, additional chief veterinary officer, said: "We have not received any information about the death. In case it is true, we will take measures to catch the dogs."

According to villagers, this is not the first such incident. Six months ago, a pack had mauled a farmer's son at Deeppur village.

"Stray dogs have attacked several children in the past. But our pleas to the authorities have fallen on deaf ears," said a local resident.

