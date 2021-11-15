UP: Woman ends life after setting 2 kids afire

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 15 In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide after setting her two children on fire in the Chirgaon area of the district.

The incident took place in the Nandsiya village under Chirgaon police station on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Anita, was alone at her house with her two-and-a-half year old son Arpit and nine-months-old daughter Gauri while her husband, Mahendra Rajput, had gone to market with their third son to buy some household items.

Mahendra's father had passed away a few days back and his last rites had to be performed on Tuesday.

On Sunday afternoon, the villagers saw smoke coming out from Mahendra's house.

When they rushed inside, they were shocked to see both the children lying burnt and Anita hanging from the ceiling of the room.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident and took all the three to nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Circle officer, Moth police circle, Pradeep Kumar, said the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"The preliminary investigations reveal that the incident might have taken place due to some household problem though the exact cause of deaths can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes," he said.

