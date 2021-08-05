UP: Woman raped by brother-in-law after her husband dies of corona

A shocking incident has taken place with a widowed wife after her husband died due to corona in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim's brother-in-law raped her. After which the victim approached the police station. The victim lodged a complaint with the police, later when she returned home her brother-in-law along with his sisters dragged the victim out of the house and thrashed her. The video of the family beating the victim has gone viral on social media.

The brother-in-law had raped the victim and had thrashed her on the streets of Vinayakpur in Kanpur. A few days ago, the victim's husband died due to corona. The victim went to the police station and lodged a complaint.

According to sources, the victim's husband had died in the second wave of corona on May 26. After her husband's death, brother-in-law had kept an eye on her sister-in-law. The police registered a complaint of the concerned woman. The victim has an 8-year-old son. The brother-in-law has been accused of beating his sister-in-law and her son.

Currently, the role of the local police in this case is also being questioned. When the victim reached the police station to register an FIR, the police were using language of compromise instead of filing a report on her. Police also tried to put pressure on the victim. When the case finally reached DCP Sanjeev Tyagi, an FIR was immediately registered. But after the complaint was lodged, an incident of beating took place with the victim. Police have registered a case against the accused and his sisters.

The case is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken against the culprits, said DCP Sanjeev Tyagi.