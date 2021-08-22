Uphold dignity of women, ensure a safe environment for them, says Venkaiah Naidu on Rakshabandhan

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged everyone to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times.

Naidu is on an official visit to Bengaluru. He celebrated Rakshabandhan at Raj Bhavan here with school children from various local schools.

Greeting the nation on this occasion, Naidu said that Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters.

"Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," Vice-President's office tweeted.

According to Vice President's Secretariat, urging the people to treat everyone like their brothers and sisters, Naidu said that this would promote brotherhood and harmony among the citizens and would make our nation strong.

Praising the age-old Indian family system, he said that it teaches us to respect the elderly and inculcates the spirit of sharing and caring among the youngsters.

Stating that sisters bring cheer and happiness in the house, he said that there are many Indian festivals that celebrate family relations and strengthen the bond of togetherness.

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.

( With inputs from ANI )

