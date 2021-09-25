UPSC result 2020: IAS topper Tina Dabi's sister Ria secures 15th rank, says she was under pressure due to her elder sibling

The result of UPSC Public Service Examination 2020 has been announced. A total of 761 candidates have passed. Bihar's Shubham Kumar has come first in the exam. He holds a degree in BTech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Mumbai. Jagruti Awasthi has come second in the exam. She has done BTech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal.The results of the exam were announced on Friday.

IAS topper Tina Dabi's sister Ria has secured 15th rank in the USPC examination. Ria said: "It feels really nice... I am happy. I was not expecting this... You need to start preparing right from the school and the college."

Ria said she studied 10 hours a day to prepare for the UPSC exams. She said the preparations had started after she graduated from Lady Shri Ram College.

She also admitted that she was under a bit of pressure due to her elder sibling's feat, but also said that her family members did not put pressure on her.

"They always told me to give my best... and that has helped me a lot," she said.

"My mother always had a dream that both sisters would join the same profession. Her (Tina's) performance came as a strong motivation for me," she added.

A total of 761 candidates passed the examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The first 25 toppers include 13 students and 12 students. The total number of successful candidates is 545, while the number of female students is 216. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a tour of the United States. However, he praised the UPSC graduates in the country on Twitter. In particular, UPSC topper Shubham Kumar was contacted directly by phone from the US.