UPSC Result: Farmer's daughter clears UPSC exam, secures 323rd rank

The results of UPSC Public Service Examination 2020 have been announced and many candidates from ordinary families have succeeded. A total of 761 candidates have passed this examination. Bihar's Shubham Kumar has come first in the exam. He holds a degree in BTech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Mumbai. Jagruti Awasthi has come second in the exam. She has done BTech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal. The daughter of a farmer from Sirsa village in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, achieved a glorious success by getting the 323rd rank.

Himani Meena from Sirsa Machipur cracked the UPSC exam with 323rd rank. Therefore, the villagers are overjoyed and the success achieved by a farmer's daughter in the UPSC examination is a matter of admiration. Himani has done her Masters and PhD in Foreign Studies at JNU after passing her BA from Delhi University. Himani's father is a farmer and her mother is a housewife. The villagers are expressing the feeling that Himani has made proud the whole village and the entire district.

Himani's family said she had wanted to be an IAS officer since childhood. She was educated till 12th standard in Pragyan Public School in the village. After that, she reached Delhi for further education. After moving to Delhi, she studied from the beginning with the UPSC exam in mind. Today, she has fulfilled her dream and achieved success.

A total of 761 candidates passed the examination conducted by the Central Public Service Commission. The first 25 include 13 male and 12 female students. The total number of successful candidates is 545, while the number of female students is 216.