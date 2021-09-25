UPSC Topper Shubham Kumar: Check out what incident became Shubham's turning point in life

UPSC on Friday evening declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Shubham Kumar from Katihar in Bihar has secured the first position. Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination.

Shubham, who graduated in BTech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Mumbai, topped the third attempt. He had earlier appeared for the exams in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he was ranked 290th in the country. Shubham, 24, is currently training in the Indian Defense Accounts Service. An incident that happened in Shubham's life when he was six has changed his life. Shubham revealed the secrets of success through his interview.

An incident had taken place when he was in sixth standard, so he decided to leave Katihar and study in Patna. Shubham said, "When I was six, I answered a question correctly but a teacher told me that my answer was wrong. I was sure and believed that my answer was correct. I was saddened by the teacher's action and that's when I decided to go to Patna for education. I told my parents that I wanted to get a good education. They did not oppose me either. That's when my life took a turn. My further education took place in Patna and other cities. As a result, I have achieved this success today. "

News18 spoke to Shubham after the results of the exam were announced. At that time, he has given information about many things in life. "I came to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam, but there is no such thing as going to a particular city or attending a certain coaching class. Any student can prepare for the exam anywhere. Only that student should be ready to study. Now it is digital. There is more than one study material available on online websites or YouTube.

With its help students can prepare. If anyone thinks that they cannot prepare in Bihar, then it is not like that. Students can prepare for the exam in any city or village. Also, in the last few years, the performance of Bihar students in this exam is getting better. Many students are succeeding in the exams, "said Shubham.

Shubham also gave information about how he prepared for the exam. He studied seven to eight hours a day. He prepared for the exams for about three years. That's why I secured 1st rank. Whether students take the help of any coaching class or use online study material, they have to focus on self study. India is an agricultural country. 70% of the country's population depends on agriculture for their livelihood. Therefore, it has been said that our emphasis will be on the development of villages. He also said that he would focus on increasing employment opportunities in rural areas. A Hindi website has reported about this.