Uttar Pradesh: Man holding child in arms beaten brutally by Kanpur police, video goes viral

A video of UP police brutality has surfaced from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, a man is being beaten by the police even though he is holding child in his arms. The baby is crying loudly, yet the staff does not stop beating him. The accused SHO has been reprimanded after the video of the case went viral.

A video has gone viral on social media, claiming to be from a rural area of ​​Kanpur. BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi shared this video on his Twitter. Sharing the video, Varun Gandhi said, “Strong law and order is one where the weakest of the weak can get justice. It is not that those seeking justice have to face this barbarity in place of justice, it is very painful. A fearful society is not an example of the rule of law. Strong law and order is one where there is fear of law, not of police,” said Varun Gandhi.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows policemen beating the man despite the man pleading that the child may get injured. But, the police personnel do not stop and continue beating him. Shortly afterwards, the boy was forcibly snatched by the police and the man was taken into custody. Criticism of UP police is mounting after a viral video went viral on social media.

Kanpur Dehat’s Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia said in a statement that a few people were spreading lawlessness in the area by shutting down the Out Patients’ Department of the hospital.“In district hospital, a Grade-IV employee Rajneesh Shukla closed the OPD by spreading anarchy along with 100-150 people. They misbehaved with hospital employees and patients….Even after police tried to convince him, he did not listen to it and even locked the inspector and some police personnel in a room…Rajneesh Shukla even bit the finger of the SHO while attacking him….Light force was used to remove the miscreants,” he said.