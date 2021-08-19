Uttar Pradesh: Man pours boiling water on wife for not having a son

A very shocking, brutal incident has come to light in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman lost her limbs when her husband poured boiling water on her for not giving birth to a child.

The incident took place last week, but a case was registered against her husband Satyapal on Wednesday after the victim Sanju's father lodged a complaint with the police. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpayee said the accused was absconding and efforts were being made to arrest him as soon as possible.

According to the victim's father, Satyapal was pressurizing her to bring Rs 50,000 from her parents. The couple got married in 2013 and have three daughters. The youngest daughter was born last year. The woman is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Accused Satyapal was angry with his wife for not having a son. He always harassed his wife and did not even give her food.



The victim's father has lodged a complaint against him at the police station. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of law. The accused is absconding after the incident.He will be arrested soon and appropriate action will be taken, police said.