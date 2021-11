Uttar Pradesh witnesses sharp decline in dengue cases; active cases drop to 32

There is a sharp decline in dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, and only 32 active cases of dengue are left in the state, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday.

Out of the total 32 active cases, 16 cases are in Kanpur alone, the CMO said.

Earlier in October, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to monitor the situation and as a result, cases of dengue have rapidly declined in the state, it added.

The state government is making all possible efforts at the ground level besides ensuring all necessary arrangements to check water-borne diseases, the official said.

On Sunday, the CM has ordered the officers to take a special vigil in the state. The monitoring committees are regularly doing door-to-door screening for dengue, cholera, diarrhoea, malaria along with coronavirus infection. This massive state-wide surveillance campaign is being carried out at a fast pace, it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor