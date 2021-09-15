Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj reports 97 dengue cases

Amid the outbreak of Dengue cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj district, Nanak Saran on Tuesday informed that the district has reported 97 cases of dengue so far.

Out of these 97 cases, around nine dengue patients are admitted to hospitals at present.

Saran told ANI, "The cases are likely to increase in the city because they are increasing in the whole state. Despite having recorded 97 cases in Prayagraj, the district has not reported any death due to dengue so far."

Further, the officer informed that the administration has already started taking precautionary measures in order to curb its spread. "We have deployed our teams in different areas to undertake the door-to-door surveys. Regular larva sprays and fogging are also being done," he added.

On Tuesday, the officer said that the administration has hired 70 more workers to do regular surveys of each and every house of the district.

The teams are also taking care of cleanliness in the areas. "We are continuously making aware people of covering clean water in their surroundings and not to let filthy water get collected in surroundings," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

