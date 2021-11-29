Uttarakhand: All police forces to be tested to prevent COVID-19 infection

Amid concerns about the COVID-19, all-district in-charges and branch, unit in-charges on Monday have been directed to conduct rapid antigen test of all the police personnel appointed under them.

As per Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, "To prevent corona infection, the rapid antigen test of all police personnel will be done. If found positive, medical facilities will be provided."

"This will prevent the spread of infection to other personnel and their family members. It is noteworthy that 07 policemen have been found positive in the Kovid Rapid Antigen Test conducted in the last two days," added the DGP.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM had chaired a high-level meeting on the new variant of COVID-19, 'Omicron'.

( With inputs from ANI )

