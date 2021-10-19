Uttarakhand CM conducts aerial survey of rainfall affected areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall.

Later, the state chief minister also reviewed the assessment of losses caused by incessant rainfall after reaching Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar also accompanied him.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

"Five deaths were reported on Monday in Pauri and Champawat due to heavy rainfall. 11 people lost their lives in Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar today," said SA Murugesan, Secretary of the State Disaster Management.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor