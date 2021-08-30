Uttarakhand CM meets Maharashtra Governor in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Bijapur guest house in Dehradun on Sunday.

"Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri @BSKoshyari is welcome in the state. Your company and blessings are a source of inspiration for me," Dhami tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was welcomed by the Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwarananda and senior government officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

