Uttarakhand CM meets Maharashtra Governor in Dehradun
By ANI | Published: August 30, 2021 08:06 AM2021-08-30T08:06:07+5:302021-08-30T08:15:07+5:30
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Bijapur guest house in Dehradun on Sunday.
"Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri @BSKoshyari is welcome in the state. Your company and blessings are a source of inspiration for me," Dhami tweeted.
Earlier on Sunday, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was welcomed by the Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwarananda and senior government officials.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )