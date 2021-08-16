Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 24
The Covid curfew imposed in Uttarakhand has been extended from August 17 to August 24, as per a state government order.
"The Covid curfew to remain in force in the state from 6 AM of August 17 to August 24, 6 AM," said the order.
The vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 380 active Covid cases in the state.
Also, a total of 72.26 lakh vaccine doses have been delivered in the state as per government data. Out of this, 55.02 lakh are the first doses of the vaccine.
