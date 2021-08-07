Uttarakhand govt sets target of vaccination for 1.5 lakh people

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the government has set a target of vaccinating 1.5 lakh people across the state on Saturday.

Dr Rawat, who was present at the Mega Vaccination Camp at Sant Nirankari Bhavan which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, "We have decided to give jabs to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries as on Saturday, August 7 across the state and for this, we have set up 750 camps in Uttarakhand."

Meanwhile, the CM said, "This is the largest COVID vaccination that is being held under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The government is setting up vaccination camps in far-flung areas of the state. We will achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the next four months."

During the event, Director General of Health Services Dr Tripti Bahuguna was also present.

( With inputs from ANI )

