Uttarakhand govt to monitor people coming from outside in view of Covid Omicron variant

By ANI | Published: November 28, 2021 02:25 PM2021-11-28T14:25:30+5:302021-11-28T14:35:02+5:30

Uttrakhand Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to monitor the people coming from outside along with intensive testing as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The Health Secretary has also given instructions to form monitoring teams at the district level for proper prevention.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

