Uttarakhand govt to monitor people coming from outside in view of Covid Omicron variant
Published: November 28, 2021
Uttrakhand Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to monitor the people coming from outside along with intensive testing as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 variant Omicron.
The Health Secretary has also given instructions to form monitoring teams at the district level for proper prevention.
The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa.
( With inputs from ANI )
