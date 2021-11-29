Uttarakhand: Minor raped in Dehradun orphanage

A minor was allegedly raped in an orphanage in Dehradun, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Sarita Dhobhal said: "An incident of rape has come to light in Bal Binita Ashram of Dehradun. The victim and the accused are minors. The victim is five months pregnant."

"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway", the police official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

