Uttarakhand: Pauri Garhwal district reports its first case of Delta Plus AY-12 variant of coronavirus

Pauri Garhwal district reported its first case of Delta Plus AY-12 variant of coronavirus on Monday.

The case of the Delta Plus AY-12 variant of coronavirus was reported in Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal.

According to the State Health Department, necessary guidelines have been issued and the patient has been quarantined at home. The medical team of the health department is continuously monitoring the patient.

Officials said that relatives and other people who came in contact with the patient are being traced.

Tests are also being done at the entry points of Pauri Garhwal district. A total of 15 new COVID cases have been reported in the district.

Chief Medical Officer, Pauri Dr Manoj Sharma said, "travel history of the patient of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is being taken. Along with this, the relatives and other people who came in contact with the patient are being traced."

Meanwhile, the number of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus cases in Rudraprayag district rose to 15 after a fresh case was reported on Monday, said the district health department.

( With inputs from ANI )

