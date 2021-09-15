Uttarakhand polls: AAP announces SS Kaler as candidate against CM Dhami

SS Kaler has said that he will contest elections against Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Khatima during the state assembly elections next year.

To contest the elections, Kaler has resigned from the position of the party's state president.

AAP's Chief Ministerial face and senior leader Col. Ajay Kothiyal has said that the party has appointed three working presidents in the party after Kaler's resignation.

Kothiyal also said that soon the party will announce the candidates for the rest of the state.

The Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand in February 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

