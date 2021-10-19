Uttarakhand Rains: 34 dead, 5 missing, CM announces compensation for affected families

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that 34 people have lost their lives so far and five still missing due to incessant rain in the state.

Dhami visited the Disaster Management Control room. While Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "So far 34 deaths, 5 missing in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains."

"Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1,09,000, Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock," he said.

The CM further assured that the possible help will be extended to those who lost their livestock due to heavy rains and landslides in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

