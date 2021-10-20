Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami announces aid of Rs 4 lakhs for kins of deceased

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.

"As per our official records, 46 casualties have been reported. There are 11 people who are missing and a few are injured as well. A compensation of Rs 4 lakhs will be provided to the families of the deceased," Dhami said while talking to ANI.

The Chief Minister said that a relief amount of Rs 10 crores has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains. Efforts are also on to evacuate and rescue the tourists stuck in various parts of the state.

He added that the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are conducting the rescue and relief operations in the state.

On the current situation in the state, he said, "The rain has decreased a bit and the state is heading towards normalcy. But a lot of damage has been done and it will take a few days to come out of it."

Dhami also informed that he will visit other affected areas to take a review of the damage caused due to heavy rains. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit the state to take a review of the current situation, the damages and do an aerial survey," he stated.

Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in Uttarakhand and its adjoining areas over the next three days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. In a tweet, the weather agency said, "Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today, October 19, 2021."

( With inputs from ANI )

