Uttarakhand STF arrests 2 cyber criminals in Pune for cheating Dehradun man of Rs 10 lakhs

Two cyber criminals from Jharkhand's Jamtara have been arrested in Pune for allegedly duping a resident of Dehradun man of Rs 10 lakhs, said Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday.

According to STF, the accused have been identified as Nisar Ansari from Jamtara district and Abdul from Jharkhand's Deoghar.

STF said that the accused fraudulently took a personal loan of Rs 10 lakhs from a bank on behalf of the complainant.

( With inputs from ANI )

