Various parts of country illuminated with colourful lights on occasion of Diwali, Bandi Chhor Diwas

Various parts of the country were illuminated on the occasion of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas on Thursday.

In Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building were decorated with colourful lights on the occasion of Diwali.

North and South Blocks, Parliament House in Delhi were also illuminated with colourful lights.

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi was illuminated on the Bandi Chhor Diwas today while Sri Harimandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was illuminated with colourful lights on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. It symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Meanwhile, Bandi Chhor Divas is a Sikh celebration that commemorates the day the sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind was released from Gwalior Fort.

( With inputs from ANI )

