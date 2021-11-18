Vasundhara Raje on 'Mewar Yatra' from November 23

Jaipur, Nov 18 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will embark on a 'Mewar yatra' from November 23, which is being viewed as her start to the 2023 Assembly polls preparations.

A few days ago, leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria from Mewar region had questioned her absence as the party's star campaigner in the recent bypolls. Kataria raised the question when Vasundhara's supporters recommended her name as the party's CM face for next Assembly elections in the wake of defeat in Dhariyawad and Vallabhnagar bypolls.

Raje's Mewar yatra is being considered as a political reply to Kataria.

Notably, there has been a kind of poster war in Rajasthan as Raje's posters were removed from state party headquarter as well as from posters of bypolls.

Raje's loyalists, including former ministers Yunus Khan, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Kalulal Gurjar, Srichand Kriplani, etc are making all-out efforts to make this tour a success as a part of her strategy to give out a political message to her opponents.

As per the programme, Raje shall offer prayers at Sanwariyaji temple on November 23, Udaipur and Rajsamand on November 24 and Bhilwara on November 25 where she shall visit different temples.

Meanwhile, the party officials have distanced themselves from Raje's tour.

According to them, the party office-bearers are busy in preparing for 'chintan baithaks' as part of which different issues are being deliberated upon to prepare for 2023 elections.

Also hectic preparations are on for the state executive committee meeting to be held soon. "Further, we are preparing for party's president J.P. Nadda's visit besides December 15 mega protest in which around 5 lakh people are expected to assemble to raise voice against deteriorating law and order, farm loan issues among others."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor