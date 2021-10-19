Vegetable Tomato Price Hike: Tomatoes being sold at price of petrol-diesel; Rs 93 per kg

After petrol-diesel and gas, vegetable prices have skyrocketed. Rising inflation has broken the backs of ordinary citizens. In some cities of the country, the price of tomato has gone up to that of petrol and diesel. The price of tomato has gone up from Rs 50 to Rs 93 per kg.

Due to unseasonal rains, crops have been severely damaged and prices have gone up due to late arrival of vegetables in the market. There has been a huge increase in the price of tomatoes. According to a report by a news agency, the price of tomato in Kolkata has reached Rs 93 per kg in the retail market. At present, diesel is priced at Rs 92-95 in the city. In Chennai, the price of tomato on Monday was Rs 60 per kg, while in Delhi it was Rs 59 per kg and in Mumbai at Rs 53 per kg on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in 175 cities across the country, the price of tomato has been recorded at more than Rs 50 per kg in 50 cities. The price of tomato is also very high in the wholesale market. In the wholesale market, tomatoes are priced at Rs 84 per kg in Kolkata, Rs 52 per kg in Chennai, Rs 30 per kg in Mumbai and Rs 29.50 per kg in Delhi.

Untimely rains have caused huge losses to tomato growers. The new crop of tomatoes will be available in two to three months. Only then is the price of tomatoes likely to fall. India is the second largest tomato producer in the world after China. Meanwhile, vegetable prices have skyrocketed from the capital Delhi to Uttar Pradesh. Prices of vegetables have skyrocketed from the wholesale market to the retail market. Tomato prices have risen the most. The rise in petrol-diesel prices has also had an impact on vegetable prices.