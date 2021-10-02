Venkaiah Naidu lauds Rajya Sabha employees for donating Rs 21L to kin of six colleagues who died of COVID

Lauding the initiative of Secretariat employees to provide financial assistance to the kin of their colleagues who died of COVID-19, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the gesture is in line with the Indian ethos of caring and sharing in the hour of distress.

Naidu on Friday distributed cheques of Rs 3.50 lakh to the kin of each of the six officials and staff of the Secretariat who died of COVID during April-May this year.

This total assistance of Rs 21 lakh to the family members COVID victims of the Secretariat was provided from out of the contributions of the officials and staff of the Secretariat for providing relief to the victims of the pandemic.

The six employees who died due to COVID had put in 21 to 34 years of service in the Secretariat.

Naidu interacted with the family members of the deceased and enquired about their sources of income and if all the retirement benefits due to the deceased were settled or not.

Speaking at the occasion, Naidu recalled the services of the deceased and empathized with the families for losing the earning member of their families.

The Chairman lauded the gesture of the Secretariat's officials and staff for providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased and said "this gesture is in line with the Indian ethos of caring and sharing in the hour of distress".

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat employees who succumbed to COVID were Sukhvinder Singh, K Vijaya Kumar, Neel Kanth, Bhupendra Singh, Vijaya Laxmi Sharma and Ashok Kumar Sahoo.

Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha Dr PPK Ramacharyulu, senior officials of the Secretariat and family members of the deceased were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor