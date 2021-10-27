Vested interests want Sameer Wankhede's removal from post, says his wife

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede on Tuesday alleged that the vested interests did not want her husband to work and "want him removed" from the post.

"They do not want Sameer to work and block their daily income which is probably from drugs. That is why they want him removed," she told ANI.

She dismissed allegations by NCP leader Nawab Malik, who is at loggerheads with Sameer Wankhede over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case.

Kranti Wankhede also said that they were receiving "threatening calls".

Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen said, "reasons of allegations are different".

"I thought it was just revenge, but now I think the reason is much bigger. I think there is a very big drug racket, drug support behind it," she alleged.

Referring to a tweet in which she has been referred to "lady don," Yasmeen said that they didn't do proper research before tweeting.

"You don't even know what this person you are tweeting about does. You have attempted to tarnish the image of a lady. I am a lawyer, sir. I fight for women. You are such a big leader, you should at least think before calling a lawyer a don; you are calling a person of the constitution a don," she said, referring to Nawab Malik.

"You have violated the rights of a woman, you have violated her privacy, and you have infringed her rights and have passed comments which are defamatory...these are a list of legal offences by you, Nawab Malik," she alleged.

Nawab Malik had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying, "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here."

Malik said he has received a letter from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official alleging that a number of people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency.

The Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister said that he is forwarding the letter to NCB Director General SN Pradhan, to include it in the agency's probe into the drugs-on-cruise case that also involves actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Malik said that the letter he received mentions 26 cases in which it is alleged that Sameer Wankhede "did not follow proper rules while investigating the matter."

Wankhede has said that all the allegations were false.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

