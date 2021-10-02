Veteran Congress leader Tajdar Babar passes away

Veteran Delhi Congress leader and former president of the party Tajdar Babar passed away on Saturday. Babar, aged around 85, was admitted at a hospital in Malviya Nagar for 15-20 days due to health issues. She passed away at 5.30 am, said Delhi Congress party president Anil Kumar. Babar was the mother of senior Congress leader and former Mayor Farhad Suri.

Her last rites will be performed at a graveyard in Nizamuddin East area in the evening, said party leaders. Her mortal remains are kept at the community building in Nizamuddin East for people to pay homage to her. The body will be taken for burial around 4.30 pm, they said. Expressing his condolences to the family and friends of Tajdar Babar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, "We remember her commitment towards the people of Delhi and the values of the Congress party." Party spokesperson Pawan Khera called her a "strong pillar of Congress party".