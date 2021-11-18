Vice President inaugurates Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021; calls for technological interventions in agriculture, education

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday urged scientists, technocrats and entrepreneurs to come out with new ideas and innovations to create knowledge wealth and economic wealth for the progress of humanity and betterment of society.

Inaugurating the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2021 here, Naidu said the ultimate goal of technology is to bring happiness in the lives of people and called for the development of technologies that address people's pressing problems and make their lives happier and comfortable.

The Vice President, while acknowledging the recent technological disruptions in many areas, stressed that the real potential of the technology can be unleashed when there are significant improvements in sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, governance and climate change.

Urging the Bengaluru Tech Summit participants to bestow greater attention on agriculture, he called for adopting smart agro-tech solutions such as precision agriculture, online marketplaces and artificial intelligence in agriculture to help improve farm productivity and incomes.

Expressing concern over the adverse impact of climate change on agriculture, the Vice President called for technological solutions for this challenge.

Praising the government for its focus on transforming the governance systems through the use of technology, he said that digitization of processes has helped in better delivery of the services to the people.

Reiterating the age-old Indian philosophy of 'share and care', the Vice President hoped that the participants in the Summit will share and discuss their ideas, experiences and innovations for the larger good of humanity and the world.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-word mantra - Reform, Perform and Transform, the Vice President suggested that in the coming days, the country should focus more on creating a knowledge economy, digitalization and innovation.

According to an official release, the Vice President thanked Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and the Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett for joining the BTS-2021 through video conferencing.

He also commended Karnataka for pioneering the IT revolution in India and Bengaluru for becoming the chosen centre for research and development for many leading companies in the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

