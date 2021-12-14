Vice President Naidu condemns Srinagar terrorist attack

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a police bus near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar in which 2 cops were killed and 12 other suffered injuries.

"Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack on police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted Vice President.

Terrorists had fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to an Army Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack and also expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel killed in action.

"PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

