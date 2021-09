Vice President Naidu on 5-day visit to Rajasthan, visits Tanot Mata temple, Longewala war museum

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the Tanot Mata temple and the Longewala war museum in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district during his five-day visit to the state, said the Vice President's Secretariat on Sunday.

While visiting Longewala, Naidu observed, "The lore of Longewala battle lives on and continues to inspire generations of military men," read the tweet by the Vice President's Secretariat.

The Vice President also visited the Tanot Mata temple near Longewala and took blessings with his wife.

On his arrival in Jaisalmer, the Vice President along with his spouse were welcomed by the Governor of Rajasthan, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla and many other state ministers.

( With inputs from ANI )

