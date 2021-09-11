Video! Delhi Airport flooded after heavy rainfall in national capital

The country's capital, Delhi, has been receiving torrential rains overnight, the heaviest in over a decade. As a result, rain water has started accumulating in parts of Delhi and the area including the runway at the airport has also become waterlogged. Flights to Delhi have been diverted.

Delhi has received 97 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, a meteorological official said. The weather department has forecasted that it will rain for a few more hours. Heavy rains have flooded Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport. The floods have affected the normal lives of people. At the airport, taxi passengers had to wade through the water to get inside. Many people have stopped at the airport due to rain. The runway has been flooded.

The flooding has also affected air traffic. Four domestic and one international flights have been diverted from Delhi to Jaipur. According to the airport administration, the sudden downpour caused water to seep into the airport corridor. Our team is working on this and facilitated water extraction.

The meteorological department said there would be clouds throughout the day. It will rain moderately. Heavy rain is expected in some areas. Temperatures can stay around 31 degrees Celsius.





Delhi: Waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) after national capital received heavy rain



As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness 'generally cloudy sky, heavy rain/thundershowers, very heavy rain at isolated places towards night' pic.twitter.com/q36727krfB — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021