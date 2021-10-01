VIDEO! Multi-storey building collapses at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh

Currently, heavy rains have lashed various places in Himachal Pradesh. Due to this rain, various incidents including landslides are happening in many places. In a few seconds, a multi-storey building in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, which is now famous among tourists, was reduced to rubble. The whole incident was captured on camera.

The incident is reported to have taken place in the Kutchi Valley area of ​​Shimla. Landslides are a threat in many places after heavy rains in the area. The landslide caused a multi-storey building to collapse. The incident took place on Thursday evening and fortunately no casualties were reported in the incident. The building was already under threat, so people inside the building were evacuated safely. But the loss of property has come as a huge shock to the building owner.

The landslide, meanwhile, not only damaged the building but also two other buildings. There were two houses in front of this multi-storey building. Also, two other multi-storey buildings, including the hotel adjacent to the building, are at risk. The Himachal Pradesh government has directed the concerned authorities to find out the cause of the incident.

