Video! New video of minister's car crushing farmers surfaces

Eight people have been killed so far in the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence in Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a case against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in connection with the violence. On the other hand, some farmer leaders had demanded the arrest of Ashish Mishra. Ajay Mishra, however, says that his son was not involved in it. While admitting that the car belonged to him, Mishra claimed that the accident took place when the vehicle was hit by stones and bricks. Several videos of the incident have surfaced and various claims are being made. Meanwhile, another shocking video of the incident has surfaced.

The video has gone viral on social media, in which a Thar vehicle is seen speeding and crushing the farmers. In this video, farmers are seen marching together with black flags in their hands. At the same time, a car violently comes and runs them over. Some videos of the incident are going viral on social media. Other leaders, including the Congress, shared a video of the incident, targeting the BJP along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ajay Mishra Teni has made an important confession about the car. "The car that crushed the farmers is ours," he said. "From day one, we have been saying that the Thar car that crushed the farmers is ours. It is registered in our name. This car was going to pick someone with some workers. My son was in another place at that time. He was organizing another event from eleven in the morning to evening. My son Ashish Mishra was not present at the scene but at the event, there were thousands of people. There are also photos and videos of him there. If you want to know his call record and CDR, location, you can check everything. Thousands of people are ready to answer that Ashish Mishra was on the show, "Ajay Mishra told NDTV.

"The farmers are being crushed under the jeep. The Prime Minister was in Lucknow but he did not go to Lakhimpur Kheri," Rahul had said. "The government has been attacking farmers in the country for the last few days. Farmers are being crushed under jeeps. They are being killed. No action has been taken against the BJP leader's son. On the other hand, farmers are being systematically attacked. The Prime Minister was in Lucknow but did not went to Lakhimpur Kheri."

