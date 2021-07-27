VIDEO! People flout covid protocols at Mahakaleshwar temple, video goes viral

The country is witnessing devastation of the second wave of corona. The total number of corona victims has reached three crores. Coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of over four lakh people across the country. Meanwhile, strict restrictions have been imposed across the country to prevent covid infection. However, people are not serious about following covid protocols.

A similar incident has taken place in Madhya Pradesh. People were seen flouting social distancing rules in the state. Temples have been closed in several states to curb the growing corona infection. But in the meantime, a shocking video of the temple crowd has surfaced.

A stampede-like situation was seen at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. This has led to many women and children been injured. According to some people present at the temple, some VIPs had come to visit the temple. Meanwhile, a large crowd of people also gathered. As a result, the situation got out of hand. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uma Bharti and many other leaders had come to visit the temple.

A video of the crowd and the commotion outside the temple is going viral on social media. Some devotees were trying to enter the temple through gate number 4 by pushing and shoving. Which had created an atmosphere of confusion and tension for some time. Several people were injured in the stampede. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The viral video shows a scuffle with the police who brought the situation under control.

You can watch the video below:

