Video! Railway minister travels in train from Bhubaneswar to Raygada, interacted with passengers

After the Corona period, Indian Railways has gradually resumed passenger services. During the Corona period, Indian Railways suffered a major financial blow. During the expansion of Prime Minister Modi's cabinet at the Center, Ashwini Vaishnav was made the Railway Minister instead of Piyush Goyal. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav recently travelled in train to know what the passengers think about Indian Railways.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav traveled by train to know what the passengers think about the services of Indian Railways. During the trip, he chatted with passengers and took feedback about train services. He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for railways and development in the country. Vaishnav reached Bhubaneswar to start Janashirwad Yatra. This time he traveled by train from Bhubaneswar to Raygada . Passengers were shocked to see him traveling by train.

While traveling overnight from Bhubaneswar to Raygada , he interacted with the passengers and got their feedback on the cleanliness of the railways as well as the opinion of the passengers. While interacting with passengers, asked about the facilities in the train. Passengers were also asked if the train journey was comfortable. He also asked whether the rules of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan are being followed in the railways. He also interacted with the youth on the railways and tried to find out their views on the new India. Indian Railways posted a video of the train travel on Twitter.

