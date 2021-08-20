Video! Senior BJP leader pushed out from Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jan Ashirwad event

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has secured a seat in the Union Cabinet, have started a Jana Aashirwad Yatra. Four ministers from Maharashtra have started the yatra.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the Civil Aviation Minister in Modi's cabinet, also started the Jana Aashirwad Yatra. Senior party leader Govind Malu, who had gone to participate in it, was pushed out. Police pushed Malu out of the event and did not allow him to participate in the yatra.

This was seen in the constituency of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya. Police personnel were controlling the crowd for security reasons. At the same time, senior BJP leader Govind Malu reached the stage. At that moment, the police pushed him out. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Madhya Pradesh Congress took a dig at the BJP and Scindia over the incident and tweeted, “Traitors are being worshipped, loyalty is being hit.”