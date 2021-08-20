Video! Senior BJP leader pushed out from Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jan Ashirwad event
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 20, 2021 09:53 AM2021-08-20T09:53:20+5:302021-08-20T09:54:39+5:30
Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has secured a seat in the Union Cabinet, have started a Jana Aashirwad Yatra. Four ministers from Maharashtra have started the yatra.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the Civil Aviation Minister in Modi's cabinet, also started the Jana Aashirwad Yatra. Senior party leader Govind Malu, who had gone to participate in it, was pushed out. Police pushed Malu out of the event and did not allow him to participate in the yatra.
This was seen in the constituency of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya. Police personnel were controlling the crowd for security reasons. At the same time, senior BJP leader Govind Malu reached the stage. At that moment, the police pushed him out. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Madhya Pradesh Congress took a dig at the BJP and Scindia over the incident and tweeted, “Traitors are being worshipped, loyalty is being hit.”
इंदौर— Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalMP) August 19, 2021
भाजपा के एक वरिष्ठ नेता को जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा के दौरान
पुलिस कर्मियों ने धक्कामुक्की कर बाहर खदेड़ा।
नेता कहते नजर आये मेने बचपन से भाजपा की दरी उठाई है।
🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊
ग़द्दारी पूजी जा रही है,
वफ़ादारी धक्के खा रही है। pic.twitter.com/t7riAy3G4O
केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य शिंदे यांच्या जनआशीर्वाद यात्रेतून भाजपच्या वरिष्ठ नेत्याला धक्के मारून बाहेर काढण्यात आलं. https://t.co/CbvSFUjpi9pic.twitter.com/jEbGBvj89p— Lokmat (@MiLOKMAT) August 20, 2021