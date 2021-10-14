Video! Teacher beats student with stick, kicks him with leg for not coming to school regularly

In a shocking incident, a video of a teacher beating a student for not coming to school regulary has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at a school in Tamil Nadu. The video of the teacher beating a student with a stick and kicking him with leg has gone viral on social media. It shows the student crying and asking for forgiveness. The incident is from Nandanar school in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district. The school has more than 500 students in class VI to XII. The victim student is from 12th grade who was beaten to death in the classroom. As he did not come to school regularly, the teacher beat the student with a stick. The teacher was constantly beating him while the student was begging for forgiveness. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

While the teacher was beating the student to death, a student from the same class captured the whole incident on camera. The video has since gone viral on social media. Anger is being expressed on social media in this case and immediate action is being demanded against the teachers.